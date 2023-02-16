Mikel Arteta admits injured Arsenal player won't be returning for weeks yet











Mikel Arteta spoke about Gabriel Jesus‘ injury after Arsenal lost 3-1 to Manchester City in last night’s huge title clash.

Arsenal have faltered somewhat lately, although Eddie Nketiah has performed well and won the penalty Bukayo Saka scored last night to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Jesus’ return at the business end of the season would be much welcome for Arteta and Arsenal, but the Spaniard told the BBC the striker is still weeks away.

Arsenal suffered another injury blow last night, when Thomas Partey was not able to play in the game, with January signing Jorginho coming in instead.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City

Arteta said of Jesus: “He is in a good moment right now but he hasn’t even trained with the team so still a few weeks (away).”

Arsenal did have some attacking variety to bring off the bench last night but they were not able to turn the game back their way.

Being able to start Jesus and bring Nketiah off the bench would make such a difference, and it does seem that will be an option in April and May.

City went back above Arsenal to top the league after last night’s result, but Arsenal do have a game in hand and therefore control of the situation.

The two clubs have got to play each other again before the end of the season, in the final week of April, by which time Jesus would hope to be back fit.

Now, it is all about how Arsenal respond to their first real blip of the campaign, and the psychological blow of last night’s defeat.