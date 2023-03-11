‘I think’: Kevin Campbell now says 21-year-old Arsenal man is really underrated, he needs to win trophies











Kevin Campbell has now said Arsenal star Bukayo Saka needs to win trophies in order to get the credit he deserves.

Campbell was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal have a trip to surprise package Fulham on Sunday to prepare for.

Their lead at the top of the Premier League could have been slashed to two points by the time they kick off tomorrow.

Mikel Arteta’s side can’t quite see the finish line yet, but the countdown to the end of the season has now begun.

He chose to rotate half of his starting line-up on Thursday for their trip to Sporting CP.

It’s all to play for in the second leg after a 2-2 draw in Lisbon, although a break in their hectic schedule in on the horizon.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – 2023/03/09: Gonçalo Inácio (L) of Sporting CP with Bukayo Saka (C) of Arsenal FC seen in action during the Round of 16 Leg One – UEFA Europa League match between Sporting CP and Arsenal FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade. (Final score: Sporting CP 2:2 Arsenal FC). (Photo by David Martins/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Arsenal have just three matches left before the final international break of the season, although many of his stars will be jetting off around the world.

One player who will be leaving Arsenal to join up with England is Bukayo Saka, and Kevin Campbell has been singing his praises once again.

He believes the 21-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League.

However, he now needs silverware to back up his immense talent.

Campbell says Arsenal star Saka needs silverware

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast about Saka, Campbell said: “I think a lot of the time, you get the props when you win things, when you become a serial winner.

“Look, at 21 he’s been player of the season at Arsenal for two seasons, he’s England’s player of the season last season.

“I think [that recognition] comes with winning trophies, especially with who he’s up against.

“He’s up against the Phil Foden’s of this world, and Phil Foden and City, we know what they do, they win trophies.

“You’re looking at Mason Mount, who’s a Champions League winner, so he’s up against those sorts of players.

“And until Arsenal win I don’t think Bukayo Saka will get the props he richly deserves.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Glenn Murray said earlier in the podcast that Saka could be in with a shout of winning player of the year this season.

He faces some tough competition in Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford, but deserves to be in the running.

Gabriel Martinelli has said that Saka is one of the best young players in the world right now, and it’s hard to disagree.

He’s already having a huge impact in the toughest league in the world and on the international stage.

The 21-year-old has already won an FA Cup and Community Shield with the Gunners, but has the potential to do so much more.

Arsenal fans will agree with Campbell that Saka now needs to add some silverware to his list of achievements.

