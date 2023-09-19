‘I think he’s a fantastic player’: Neil Lennon says 28-year-old will be crucial for Celtic vs Feyenoord

With just over seven hours to go until Celtic kick-off their Champions League adventure against Feyenoord, the fans will be looking forward to seeing their heroes take on the best teams in Europe.

Domestically, the club are pretty much still dominating the competition in the league, but it’s on the Continent that the fans want to see the team progress.

And former manager, Neil Lennon, has said that there is one Celtic player that will be crucial to the Hoops chances in Rotterdam.

Lennon said [PLZ Soccer], “The proof in the pudding is can you do it at the top level. And that’s where Kyogo [Furuhashi] will be looking to make an impact.

“And that sort of enhances your reputation, it brings other managers to the club to watch you. I think he is a fantastic player. I really think he’s made such an impact since he’s come in the door.

“And he looks like he’s getting better. So I’m hoping amongst hope that he stays fit and can make an impact in the game for tomorrow night because he’s so important for Celtic.”

There was a point during Celtic’s 3-0 win over Dundee where the supporters’ hearts were in their mouths. Watching Kyogo be taken off to deal with a dislocated shoulder would have sent fear around the stands as the fans contemplated taking on Europe without their talisman.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

But after Brendan Rodgers gave him a clean bill of health today, Celtic’s chances of getting a result in Holland received a massive boost.

The Japanese striker will be desperate to make his mark in the Champions League after a barren outing in the competition last season.

Kyogo’s goals, domestically, have proven crucial to Celtic’s successes over the last two seasons. Let’s hope he can pull some magic out the hat to take the club forward in Europe as well.

