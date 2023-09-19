‘They must’: Ally McCoist rates Celtic’s chances of progressing in the Champions League

Celtic kick off their Champions League campaign against Feyenoord in Rotterdam tonight.

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to better the club’s performance last season and progress from a group that consists of the Dutch champions, Lazio and Atletico Madrid.

And whilst getting out of the group will be tough, it’s not impossible. That’s according to former Rangers striker, Ally McCoist.

The radio presenter was assessing Celtic’s group and said that if they want to progress Rodgers needs to improve on the Hoops away form.

McCoist said [TalkSport], “It’s a tough one. It really is. Dutch champions and I think it’s a great draw for Celtic. Particularly for the support. A couple of great away trips. I think it’s a great draw for them.

“I would suggest tonight, from Celtic’s point of view, they’ve got to get off to a good start. At home, clearly better. Some of the great European nights that they’ve had have been at Celtic Park.

“However away from home, not good. And if they want to progress or do anything at all, this is the kind of game they must take something from, I think.”

Celtic’s away form in Europe has been their undoing in recent times. Not since Neil Lennon progressed from the Europa League as group winners has the club seen success on the continent.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

But the Champions League is a completely different animal. Facing Europe’s elite is always a tough challenge and it’s one that Celtic have found increasingly difficult.

However, this isn’t a group of death. There are winable games here for Celtic. Especially at home. But they must sharpen up on their away form.

And what a boost it would be if Brendan Rodgers could mastermind a result that helps Celtic take at least a point back to Glasgow with them tonight.

