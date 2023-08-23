Evan Ferguson has admitted he’s been trying to emulate the way Harry Kane plays amid rumours that Tottenham Hotspur will try and sign him.

Ferguson was speaking to Football Focus ahead of an exciting campaign for Brighton.

The Amex has suddenly become the best place for Premier League clubs to buy the best up-and-coming talent.

In the past two seasons alone, the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella and Leandro Trossard have all been sold for significant fees.

Tottenham have also benefitted from Brighton’s brilliant scouting network having signed Yves Bissouma last summer in a deal that could be worth up to £35m.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The latest striker they’ve unearthed that is making an impact in the senior team is Evan Ferguson.

Despite being just 18 years old, he’s already scored 11 senior goals in 31 appearances for the club and been valued at £100m.

As Brighton have shown with Caicedo this summer, when they set an asking price they very much stick to it.

Tottenham are keen on signing Ferguson next summer and will be pleased to hear that Ferguson has been taking inspiration from Harry Kane.

After his move to Bayern Munich, Spurs are still considering bringing in a replacement this summer.

If they don’t, they might go all out to sign Ferguson who has a huge future ahead of him.

Tottenham target Ferguson looking to learn from Kane

Asked about comparisons that have been made been him and Kane, Ferguson said: “I take little bits out of his game and try and bring them into my game.

“I see why people say we are a little bit similar, but people are always trying to compare aren’t they?”

Ferguson is also a target for Arsenal next year and he looks set to be the next player being fought over by the Premier League’s biggest sides.

Whether he wants to make the move is yet to be seen with Brighton currently sitting at the top of the Premier League.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It would be a huge ask for them to sustain that momentum throughout an entire season, especially with a Europa League campaign set to begin next month.

Brighton will hope that Ferguson can emulate Kane’s success at Tottenham for as long as he’s at the club.