Ronald de Boer has shared what Arsenal target Jurrien Timber did in his first-ever Champions League match.

De Boer was speaking to The Athletic about the young defender who looks set to be heading to the Emirates.

Arsenal have only made one signing so far this summer in the form of Kai Havertz.

However, two more appear to be on the horizon and one of those is Jurrien Timber.

The Ajax defender has reportedly reached a full agreement to join Arsenal very soon.

It’s an exciting signing for Mikel Arteta, with Timber capable of playing in several positions in defence or midfield if required.

He’s only 22, but De Boer has been speaking about how Timber copes under pressure which will encourage Arsenal.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The Gunners are preparing for their first season back in the Champions League for some time.

Having a player like Timber in the squad who already has some experience in the competition will be invaluable.

De Boer raves about Arsenal target Timber

Speaking about his European debut, De Boer said: “He has no fear.

“I remember his first game in the Champions League — it looked like he had already been there for 100 games.

“He played with no fear. I remember he pretended to play the ball back to the goalkeeper but stepped over it and moved into the midfield.

“The confidence was unbelievable. When someone is chasing him, he keeps his calm.”

Coping well under pressure will certainly appear to Mikel Arteta.

Photo by Andre Weening/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

His side struggled towards the end of the last season with Manchester City bearing down on them.

In the end, they fell short of winning an unlikely Premier League title and it was clear the squad were feeling the pressure.

De Boer’s comments on Timber will encourage Arsenal fans ahead of the new season.

He’s already been heralded as an improvement on the Gunners’ current options but will have to work hard to get straight into Arteta’s starting line-up.