Rio Ferdinand believes that Jurrien Timber is going to be a good signing for Arsenal, and suggested that he would probably opt for the Dutchman alongside William Saliba at centre-back.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel following the news from The Athletic that Declan Rice has now received permission to undergo a medical with the Gunners.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Once Rice completes his move, it would appear that Arsenal will switch their focus to making sure that a deal for Jurrien Timber gets across the line.

Ferdinand praises Arsenal for Jurrien Timber move

According to the Daily Mirror, Timber has agreed a five-year deal with Arsenal. The Gunners meanwhile, have reached an agreement with Ajax over a fee which could reach £45 million.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

So everything appears to be in place for the 22-year-old to follow Kai Havertz, and probably Rice, to the Emirates. And Ferdinand has issued his verdict on the potential addition of Timber.

“He’s quick, he can play, he’s good on the ball. He’ll be a good addition to the team. I think he’s an improvement on what they’ve got as well,” he told his YouTube channel.

“I’d probably look at it and say him and Saliba might play. But I think it’s a good battle there. If Timber comes and they’ve got Saliba, Gabriel, Ben White and Timber as a four, I’d be very, very comfortable with that if I was Mikel Arteta.”

Like so many of the current Arsenal squad, Timber adds depth in a couple of areas. He appears to be just as comfortable at right-back as he is at centre-back.

So it is unclear at this stage what Mikel Arteta may have in mind for the likes of Timber, Ben White or Gabriel Magalhaes.

You would imagine that William Saliba will indeed be the player the Arsenal defence is built around. And he did form a brilliant partnership with Gabriel for the large majority of last season.

White was a revelation at right-back, too. So it is hard to call where Timber may end up.

But Ferdinand is absolutely right when he suggests that Arsenal have serious depth in that area of the field – as they prepare for their Champions League return.