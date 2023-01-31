'I really do': Jamie O'Hara delivers his honest verdict on Arsenal signing Jorginho from Chelsea











Jamie O’Hara has now given his verdict on Arsenal’s proposed move to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

O’Hara was speaking on Sky Sports News (31/1 2:17pm) and asked about Arsenal’s midfield conundrum.

The January transfer window was going pretty smoothly at The Emirates.

A deal to sign Leandro Trossard after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk was completed very quickly.

They then managed to complete a deal for Polish international Jakub Kiwior that went virtually under-the-radar.

The final position Mikel Arteta wanted to add to the squad was a central midfielder.

Moises Caicedo was identified as their number one target, but negotiations have been tricky.

Brighton have insisted the Ecuadorian is not for sale, and have rejected two bids from Arsenal.

Last night, the news broke that Arsenal wanted to sign Jorginho from Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has six months left on his contract and looks set to make the switch across London.

O’Hara gives his verdict on Arsenal move for Jorginho

The former Tottenham midfielder was asked what he thought about Arsenal’s pursuit of Jorginho and said: “I think it’s a good signing.

“I know a lot of people have talked about maybe he’s a bit slow for Arsenal’s style.

“But for me he’s a Champions League winner, he’s great on the ball – he doesn’t give the ball away – he’ll keep it moving and the fact that they have lost [Mohamed] Elneny, [Thomas] Partey has picked up injuries.

“You’re picking up a player who is going to bring you success, he knows how to win, and I think it’s a good signing, I really do.”

As O’Hara says, it can’t be underestimated how important having a title-winner in the side can be.

Arsenal’s squad are playing brilliant football, but are largely inexperienced when it comes to playing in the biggest matches.

Jorginho has a Champions League and European Championship medal to his name.

O’Hara also points out that Arsenal have may be dealing with an injury crisis in midfield that Jorginho can solve.

Elneny is set for a long spell on the side lines, and Partey limped off against Manchester City.

All-in-all, it looks like a sensible signing from the Gunners.

