Jamie Carragher says Mohamed Elneny injury has forced Arsenal to make move











Jamie Carragher has now said that Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny may have a more serious injury than first expected.

Carragher was speaking on Sky Sports News (31/1 12:14pm), and talking about Arsenal’s potential transfer movements.

All the talk at The Emirates today has been about their central midfield situation.

The Gunners have pushed hard to sign Moises Caicedo in the past week.

However, after having two significant bids rejected, a deal no longer looks possible.

Instead, Arsenal have turned their attention to Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The 31-year-old only has six months left on his contract, and appears to be nearing a move to north London.

However, Carragher now believes Arsenal have been forced into a move by an injury to Mohamed Elneny.

It’s a big blow for Mikel Arteta, who has already lost the Egyptian once to a spell on the side lines this season.

Carragher believes Elneny injury forced Arsenal into transfer market

Speaking about the £50k-a-week midfielder, Carragher said: “I think if I’m right Elneny has pick something up which may be a bit more serious than they’re letting on at the moment and he’s the back-up for midfield and they need to bring someone in.”

The club then released an update stating, ‘Mo has had successful surgery in London and will be ruled out for an extended period of time.

‘A more detailed timescale will be established once the early stages of rehabilitation have been completed.’

The worry this month has been what would happen if Thomas Partey picked up a serious injury.

He went off against Manchester City, but isn’t expected to be out for too long.

Elneny was earmarked as the natural replacement for him, but if he’s now also unavailable, Arsenal need to act.

Arsenal agree with Carragher that Arsenal need to bring someone in after Elneny’s latest fitness issue.

Jorginho looks set to play that role when he arrives at some point today.

