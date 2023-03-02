'I looked': Harry Redknapp shares what he noticed about Harry Kane as he walked off the pitch last night











Harry Redknapp has now commented on what he noticed about Harry Kane after Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat last night.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (2/3 8:12am), Redknapp was discussing another disappointing day for Spurs.

The FA Cup presented Spurs with a brilliant chance of finally ending their wait to win a trophy.

With Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool already out, the two Manchester club presented the biggest threat to Tottenham.

However, it was Championship side Sheffield United that dumped Antonio Conte’s side out of the competition.

Tottenham were awful, and despite putting out a rotated side, their opposition did exactly the same thing.

Cristian Stellini has explained why Harry Kane didn’t start for Tottenham last night, but Redknapp has questioned the decision.

The world class forward was brought on for the final half an hour to replace Richarlison.

He had the best chance of the night for Spurs too, but headed wide with the last touch of the game.

Redknapp notices what Kane did after Tottenham defeat

Speaking to TalkSPORT in the aftermath of Tottenham’s latest loss, Redknapp even questioned Kane’s Tottenham future.

“I looked at his face last night as he walked off the pitch and he looked very low,” Redknapp said.

“He must have thought, ‘my god, what’s going on here?’, he’s on the bench, he doesn’t start the game, I mean, you’re taking a gamble.

“I know they’re top four, but winning a trophy, they should have really gone for it last night, Harry [Kane] should be starting the game surely.

“He looked a bit low last night, and maybe he’s thinking to himself, ‘looks like I’m never going to win a trophy here.’

“I don’t see him moving, I think his life is good there and I think he’ll stay.

“But he must be having doubts about it if they keep getting knocked out of competitions like they did yesterday.”

Tottenham have been implored to extend Harry Kane’s contract soon, to avoid the summer being filled with speculation about his future.

The 29-year-old is still yet to win any silverware in his career, and performance like yesterday won’t fill him with confidence.

Redknapp still believes Kane will stay at Tottenham, but the frustration must be building for the England captain.

Their focus once again now shifts to finishing in the top four of the Premier League and continuing their run in Europe.

