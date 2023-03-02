Cristian Stellini shares why Harry Kane didn't start for Tottenham against Sheffield United last night











Cristian Stellini has now shared that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane didn’t start against Sheffield United as he’s been struggling with an illness.

Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup in the fifth round last night after a shock 1-0 defeat to the Blades at Bramall Lane.

Tottenham named a relatively strong side, with the likes of Richarlison, Heung-Min Son, Ivan Perisic and Eric Dier all starting from the off.

But the north Londoners put in a dismal display as they struggled to create any clear-cut chances against the Championship outfit.

Kane was introduced into the action just after the hour mark as he replaced Richarlison, who really struggled on the night.

And Stellini says the 29-year-old didn’t start from the off as he was struggling with illness a week ago.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Stellini explains Kane decision

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Stellini explained the decision to leave Kane out of the starting line-up last night.

“It is not a regret. We need to look in the medium period, we have many games. Harry Kane played in the last six games, one time with fever, one time with a problem, we have to take care of our best player,” he said.

“It’s not about Harry because we played with Richarlison, Lucas Moura and Sonny. I think it is good enough to play in this competition and against this sort of team.”

He added: “He was ill one week ago and he didn’t train on some days because he was very ill. After he played a game with a fever he was very ill, so he didn’t.

“For that reason we decided to keep him on the bench and maybe play a part of the match. A player like this also needs to work not only to play.” as quoted by Football.London.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

While the team Spurs named should have had enough to pick up a win against a weakened Sheffield United side, it is hard to understand why they didn’t name a full strength side.

The FA Cup was probably Tottenham’s best shot at silverware this season and they should have been wary of slipping up after suffering the same fate against Middlesbrough last season.

Spurs fans will only be more frustrated after the Blades were then drawn against Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-final.

Show all