Simon Jordan says there's something Daniel Levy must do at Tottenham, even if costs a fortune











Simon Jordan says Daniel Levy must do whatever he can to keep Harry Kane and Antonio Conte at Tottenham beyond the summer.

Kane is approaching the final year of his contract and it seems like the forthcoming transfer window is a crunch point in terms of whether he commits his future to the club or moves on.

Conte’s own deal expires on June 30, and the Italian is still yet to offer a definitive commitment of his future and has now stepped back from the dugout as he recovers from gallbladder surgery.

Outspoken pundit Jordan has written for the Daily Mail that keeping both is absolutely vital for the ambitions of the club moving forward.

Jordan said: “Levy cannot rely on Harry Kane being surrounded by village idiots again when he tries to convince his star player to sign a new deal at Tottenham Hotspur. The ineptitude of the decision-making from those representing Kane in trying to get him to Manchester City was laughable. It surely won’t be next time.

“Tottenham must take control of their available destiny, pursue success and shape a better set of outcomes than we’ve seen in recent years. That must mean keeping Harry Kane and keeping Antonio Conte. Within reason, do whatever it takes.

“Whether that means creative, adjustable release clauses, phenomenal bonuses if and when Tottenham win things or whatever, they must ensure Kane remains.It’s not a case of being unable to do the deal, it’s about having the will to make it happen. Kane is the jewel in their crown. At this stage, and for the foreseeable future, he is irreplaceable.

“If Spurs do keep Kane and they do keep Conte, they can win something. Surely an FA Cup with Spurs would have greater value than a trophy in Germany? Levy, at this stage of the club’s development, with this player and with this manager, must give Kane pretty much whatever he wants. Exhaust every single avenue.”

Kane is approaching the point where he signs his final absolutely major long-term contract in his career and it remains to be seen whether it is at Spurs or somewhere else.

Levy would not sell him on the cheap in the summer despite him having just one year remaining on his deal, and certainly not to a domestic rival.

Spurs fans have chanted in favour of Conte in recent months, but his style of play has drawn criticism and performances have been erratic this season, despite the fact the club find themselves inside the top four as it stands.