‘I like him’: John Hartson says he rates £1m Celtic player who Bhoys fans are undecided on

With Brendan Rodgers setting the cat amongst the pigeons with his January transfer plans this week, John Hartson has said that he backs one player at the club to prove his doubters wrong.

The former Celtic hero has said that he believes Joe Hart has done well this season and deserves to keep his place in the team.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Joe’s not really let anybody down. He won five trophies under Ange. Come in this season and still makes big saves.

“There has been a lot of talk about the fans are still maybe undecided whether or not he can play every single game.

“There has been a lot of talk about another goalkeeper coming in but I personally like Joe Hart. I still think he’s got big saves in him.”

Joe Hart still has a part to play at Celtic

Listen, I get the argument that Celtic must look at replacing the 36-year-old soon but I do not buy into the narrative that he needs to be let go altogether.

Hart has been excellent for Celtic over the past two seasons and he has also proven this season that he is still very important for Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Big saves against Ross County and St Johnstone have stopped Celtic from either going behind or dropping points.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Against Rangers at Ibrox, he was instrumental in guiding Gustaf Lagerbielke and Liam Scales through that 1-0 win in the Glasgow Derby.

Hart is a leader and and organiser and will be vital to Celtic’s chances of progressing in Europe and staying dominant domestically. He deserves a new deal.

As I’ve said on TBR Celtic before, it is vital that Celtic look to a long-term resolution to the Hart problem but binning him altogether. That’s not for me.

