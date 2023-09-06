Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to be missing for a period of six weeks after his latest injury at the club.

That’s according to journalist Charles Watts who was speaking on his YouTube channel.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Watts shared that the injury was a muscle issue at the top of Partey’s leg.

He confirmed that both Partey and Arsenal are working to an injury timeline of six weeks.

Watts said: “[Partey] obviously missed the game at the weekend with that injury he picked up in training just before the Manchester United game.

“Sort of a muscle injury at the top of his leg, kind of groin stroke, thigh – I haven’t had it nailed down exactly what the issue is.

“But I have been told that six weeks is definitely the sort of timeframe that Arsenal and Thomas Partey and his people are looking towards.”

This will surely be a mix of good and bad news for Arsenal fans.

Some initial reports thought Partey would be missing for months, and some claimed it was merely a couple of weeks.

Therefore this update probably won’t sit too badly with fans.

Partey will miss six weeks with his latest Arsenal injury

Of course all fears over Partey’s injury have been massively helped by the arrival of Declan Rice.

Rice played as a six against Manchester United and performed the role brilliantly.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Partey has often been injured for Arsenal since arriving at the club for £45m and his absence has always been an issue.

Mikel Arteta’s team previously looked a lot weaker when the Ghanaian was missing.

However, with Rice ready to step into the deeper role and Jorginho now waiting in reserve, Arsenal finally have adequate cover.

A Thomas Partey injury will no longer cause chaos at Arsenal this season.

And although Jorginho may be looking to leave in the near future, Arsenal would surely have no problem finding a replacement.

The club have once again been linked with a January move for Brazilian midfielder Bitello.