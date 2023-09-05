Arsenal could turn their attention to the signing of Brazilian midfielder Bitello in January, a player Edu Gaspar is known to admire.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Bailey said that Edu remains a big fan of Bitello but Arsenal simply had other things on the agenda this summer.

He commented that Arsenal may now make their move in January if Bitello hasn’t already left Gremio.

Bailey said: “He’s a player we know Edu likes, I just think they had other things on the agenda, but he still likes him a lot.

“I think it’s one to watch for January if he doesn’t go elsewhere, because it’s our understanding that there is interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.”

This may be exciting news for Arsenal fans if this opportunity does arise.

Arsenal have had an excellent summer signing the likes of Declan Rice, but will continue to plan their squad evolution moving forwards.

And 23-year-old Bitello may be a player envisioned to replace the likes of Mohamed Elneny or Jorginho if they don’t sign new deals.

Edu remains a big fan of Bitello and Arsenal might bid in January

Mikel Arteta and Edu will already be planning for the January transfer window – just look at how early their pursuit for Declan Rice started.

And if Bitello remains a Gremio player until then he might be their next Brazilian signing according to this information.

Bitello is yet to earn a cap for the Brazilian national team, but the same could be said about Gabriel Martinelli before arriving.

Martinelli was of course playing at a much lower level in Brazil – a fantastic piece of scouting by Arsenal.

But ‘brilliant’ Bitello does seem to also have a ton of potential.

And it seems top European clubs are becoming increasingly keen to buy players directly from South America in the future.

Arsenal’s Edu Gaspar seems to have excellent links in his native Brazil and Bitello may be the club’s next success story.