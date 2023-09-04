‘Obviously’: Brendan Rodgers suggests 23-year-old Celtic player needs to start being quicker on the ball

Brendan Rodgers has reacted to Rangers’ disallowed goal at Ibrox yesterday and whilst he believes the VAR officials got the call correct, he has pinpointed one area that Gustaf Lagerbielke needs to address to avoid that situation happening again.

The Celtic manager was asked about the challenge by Cyriel Dessers on Lagerbielke that led to Kemar Roofe’s chalked-off goal and Rodgers said that his defender needs to look at improving the quickness of his passing.

Rodgers said [BBC], “When I saw the goal go in I was going to be super disappointed because we controlled the game until that point, I mean there was no danger.

“I think that obviously, Gustaf has got to look to get his passes away quicker. However, in saying that, it looks like he’s just been nicked from behind.

“So Rangers will probably say it was never a foul. I think obviously, the referees, there’s enough officials looking at it and they obviously deemed it to be that.”

Gustaf Lagerbielke shows promise for Celtic

There is no doubt Lagerbielke had a difficult match at Ibrox yesterday. In the opening phases of the game, he needlessly gave possession away and was often caught under the ball when Rangers went direct.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, as the game wore on, he did seem to find his stride and considering it was only his second SPFL appearance for Celtic (third overall), and he was paired up with Liam Scales as emergency cover, Lagerbielke has shown heart, passion and desire that will stand him in good stead for his Celtic future.

However, there are still improvements he needs to make to his game as Rodgers points out. But it is still early into his Hoops career and there is no doubt that the Celtic manager will look to help do just that to ensure Lagerbielke’s time at Celtic is successful.

