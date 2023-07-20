Leon Goretzka has remarkably been linked with a move to England this week.

Indeed, both Liverpool and West Ham United have been credited with an interest in the ‘world class’ midfielder as of late.

However, according to Dean Jones, this is a move that probably won’t get out of the starting blocks.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones stated that he would be really surprised if Goretzka ended up coming to the Premier League, claiming that he would be absolutely stunned if he did end up at West Ham.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Goretzka move unlikely

Jones shared his verdict on these rumours.

“You are seeing new names now brought to the table, Leon Goretzka was linked the other day, but I can’t see Goretzka coming to the Premier League, let alone to West Ham, but it’s the new guy Tim Steidten, he’s got a handle on recruitment and he’s bringing new names to the table now,” Jones said.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Unlikely

We have to say that this move seemed unlikely from the get go.

A first-choice Bayern Munich midfielder joining West Ham was always outlandish, so let’s put that to one side, but even a move to Liverpool appeared to be quite outlandish.

Think about it, when was the last time Bayern Munich willingly sold one of their star players in their prime? It just doesn’t happen, especially when it’s a German player.

Bayern don’t do these kinds of deals, and for good reason. Goretzka remains one of the most important players in Thomas Tuchel’s squad, and it’s hard to envisage Bayern letting him go to any club this summer, let alone a Premier League side.

This may be a rumour that doesn’t have too much momentum behind it.