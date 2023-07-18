Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

This is according to FootballTransfers, who have published an exciting report about the Reds and the Germany international.

Liverpool have already brought in two new midfielders this summer amid expired contracts and ageing legs.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Now, the Reds are seemingly looking at yet more potential midfield recruits amid interest in three of their stars.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have all been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Now, FootballTransfers has reported that Goretzka is on the Liverpool radar as a potential reinforcement.

The outlet claims Bayern are willing to part company with the 24-year-old for €40million (£34million).

Jurgen Klopp reportedly sees Goretzka as a ‘prime candidate’ in the centre of the park for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel appears willing to part company with the player before the window shuts.

Our view

What a signing this would be for Liverpool.

Goretzka has made a name for himself as ‘one of the best box-to-box talents in European football’ (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool actually tried their luck for the player several years ago, but he opted for Bayern instead.

That’s completely understandable, as Bayern are the best club in Germany and many dream of playing for them.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

As per Transfermarkt’s Bundesliga market value editor Tobias Kroger, Goretzka’s stock has fallen somewhat at the club.

Kroger says he hasn’t been too consistent, has lost a bit of his scoring abilities, and has been struggling defensively.

Maybe a change of scenery could serve him well. And Liverpool would be a great place for him to join.

Klopp is said to be a huge fan of Goretzka, and maybe he can get the best out of him once again.