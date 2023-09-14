‘I believe he can’: Craig Moore says 28-year-old international striker could play for Celtic

Many people would have thought that Celtic would have been in the market for a new striker this summer.

Many would say they got one in Luis Palma. The Honduran was a £3.5m signing as Brendan Rodgers looks to increase his attacking options ahead of the Champions League. But by all accounts, Palma does seem more suited to wings than an out-and-out striker.

But former Rangers defender, Craig Moore, believes that Celtic could have looked at a different option after what he’s seen from Hearts striker, Lawrence Shankland.

Moore said [The Go Radio Football Show], “[Ryan] Porteous is one of probably a few in the last couple of years all that both Rangers and Celtic have probably ignored in terms of the domestic scene I think has been overlooked.

“There’s no doubt about that. You look at [Josh] Doig, you look at [Lewis] Ferguson, look at [Lawrence] Shankland now currently.

“And probably at the start of the season, I was still doubting whether Shankland could play for one of the top two.

“But I think what he’s shown this season is, yes, I believe he can.”

Lawrence Shankland is not good enough for Celtic

Whilst the Scotland international is a good striker, he has a lot of work to do to prove he is good enough to play for Celtic.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The majority of Shankland’s goals have been scored in the Scottish leagues. And whilst his 33 goals in 56 appearances for Hearts and 40 goals in 77 appearances for Dundee United are impressive, Shankland needs to show that scoring touch on the continent.

The 28-year-old has scored three in four Europa Conference League qualifiers this season but when he ventured out to Belgium to play for Germinal Beerschot, he only managed 5 goals in 28.

The argument could be made that at Celtic, he will get more chances to convert and his goalscoring ratio would improve, but at 28, I think that ship has sailed for the Scotland international striker.

