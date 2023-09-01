‘I am shocked’: Paul Merson can’t believe transfer news coming out of Everton today

Everton are on the verge of selling Alex Iwobi to Fulham today, and Paul Merson just cannot believe it.

The Nigerian has been at Everton since 2019, and he has had his ups and downs at Goodison Park. However, nobody really expected him to leave this summer, but it looks like a deal is all but done.

Merson had his say live on Sky Sports.

Paul Merson is shocked Everton are selling Alex Iwobi to Fulham

Just three days ago, reports emerged out of nowhere that Fulham are interested in signing Alex Iwobi from Everton.

Those rumours intensified over the last 36 hours, and today, it has been revealed by numerous sources that Iwobi is actually on his way to Craven Cottage.

Sky Sports revealed earlier today that the Nigerian is undergoing a medical at Fulham ahead of a £22 million move, and it looks like it will be done very soon.

That is a very good fee to get for the Toffees, even though it’s way less than what they paid to sign him from Arsenal four years ago.

Merson was asked about this live on air this afternoon, and he says he’s shocked Everton have decided to let Iwobi leave today.

He said: ” I am shocked. Everton need to keep their players.

“I thought Iwobi was one of their better players last season in a terrible season. For me, I’m quite shocked with that. Very shocked.

“Good signing for Fulham.”