PL club now want ‘crucial’ £34m Everton player, Dyche may be willing to sell

Fulham are now interested in pursuing a move for Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi before the transfer window closes this week.

That’s according to a report in the MailOnline who share that Sean Dyche may now consider Iwobi to be surplus to requirements.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Everton have recently signed wingers Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison and do now have strong options on the wing.

Iwobi, who arrived at Everton for a fee of £34m from Arsenal back in 2019, was ‘crucial’ for his side last season.

Playing a key role when Sean Dyche was appointed, it would be a surprise for Everton to sanction a move back to London.

Moreover, with the side pointless after their opening three Premier League games, they surely can’t afford to lose any quality.

Iwobi has been deployed as both an attacking midfielder and a winger in Dyche’s 4-5-1.

And any departure surely would be to Fulham’s gain – a club who are yet to reinvest following the sale of Aleksander Mitrovic.

Fulham could pursue a deal for Everton’s Iwobi this week

Should any Fulham pursuit be successful, you would imagine Iwobi would return to a more advanced role than that at Everton.

Dyche is famous for demanding a lot of defensive responsibility from every player in his starting eleven.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And as a winger in his team, you do have to give credible thought to running backwards.

Not to say that task would be any easier under Marco Silva, another manager who demands strong structure all the way from the front.

Nonetheless, Everton fans will surely feel that selling Iwobi to a potential league rival in Fulham isn’t a good idea.

Especially this close to the window closing, any Iwobi departure would surely be disruptive.

Although suffering with a hamstring injury right now, it’s hard to remember a Sean Dyche Everton team that didn’t contain Iwobi when available.