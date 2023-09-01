‘Exceptional’ Everton player is now having a medical at Premier League club

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is now close to leaving the club on deadline day after a deal was struck with Fulham.

Iwobi’s move away from Goodison Park comes as the Toffees look to bring in funds to the club after a bit of a disastrous window overall. Despite the signing of Beto, Everton have struggled to get deals done and have missed out on a number of targets.

And now, according to Sky Sports, it looks like Iwobi is on his way to Fulham as he is currently undergoing a medical with the Cottagers.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Iwobi was a big money signing for the Toffees when they were initially splashing the cash. However, his time at Goodison has been mixed to say the least and he is now on his way.

Everton are expected to bring in around £20m for the ‘exceptional‘ Iwobi, and he will not be part of the squad travelling to face Sheffield United tomorrow.

Iwobi will see a move back to London as a smart career move. Having previously been with Arsenal as a youngster, a move back down South will no doubt suit him.

Fulham have made a number of late moves themselves and Marco Silva will see Iwobi’s Premier League experience and quality as the ideal addition to his current squad.