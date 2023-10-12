‘Hugely impressed’: Celtic told they’ve loaned out a player who could get in their first-team when he returns

Celtic has an outstanding training facility that is currently being used to nurture some of the best young talents at the club.

TBR Celtic have already told how former Hoops kid, Scott Robertson told Celtic that B team youngster, Rocco Vata, could have a huge future at the club.

Well now, he’s also telling the club that in Matthew Anderson, they have another star for the future.

Robertson said [Daily Record print edition page 43], “I played a couple of Celtic B games towards the end of last year and Matty Anderson was excellent. He’s on loan at Austrian side Admira Wacker, who are a feeder club.

“He’s a left-back, very comfortable on the ball and another who hugely impressed me. I’d back him to kick on when he comes back.”

Who is Celtic youngster, Matthew Anderson?

Described as ‘the real deal‘ when he signed his first professional contract for the club in 2019 as a young 16-year-old, he joined Celtic’s Youth Academy at the age of 13 from Motherwell.

Anderson has made 25 appearances for the Celtic B team and has scored four goals and created four assists, which is quite impressive. He has also made seven appearances for Celtic’s UEFA u19 team.

Anderson has also been capped twice for Scotland u21’s. But prior to that, he had made three appearances for the u16 team before being promoted to the u19s where he has five caps and one goal to his name.

Now on loan Admira Wacker in Austria’s second tier, Anderson has made a great start to his loan spell. In six appearances, he has created three assists helping his new club sit comfortably above the relegations zone. [Transfermarkt]

The youngster will return from loan at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if he can make an impression on Brendan Rodgers and stake a place in Celtic’s first-team squad.

