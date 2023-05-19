Report: Tottenham are now shock contenders to sign £22m Chelsea player soon











Tottenham Hotspur have suddenly emerged as shock contenders to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer.

Spurs are set to part ways with Hugo Lloris at the end of this season. The Frenchman has been their number one for over a decade now, but he is now set to leave the club a year before his contract expires.

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of goalkeepers over the last few weeks, and Mendy is the latest one now, according to The Sun.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham want to sign Edouard Mendy from Chelsea

If there are two clubs who just don’t like doing business with each other, it’s Tottenham and Chelsea.

The two London sides have a fierce rivalry, and transfer issues in the past has caused problems in relationships with the hierarchy at both clubs.

Now, however, with Roman Abramovich gone and Todd Boehly in, there is reportedly room for potential transfers this summer, and Tottenham already have a target in mind.

The report claims that Spurs have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Edouard Mendy, who has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge this season.

The Senegal international, who joined the Blues for £22 million (Sky Sports), had a phenomenal start to life in West London, but he is now just a backup to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, and if Tottenham can get him, it will be a huge surprise.

Tottenham target Edouard Mendy – Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Edouard Mendy, like many of his teammates, has had an awful season at Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has played just once in the Premier League since the World Cup, and it is almost a guarantee that he will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

Mendy’s stock has fallen after his underwhelming season, but he is still a decent goalkeeper. He showed his class in his first year at Chelsea, helping them win the Champions League.

Tottenham fans will want a much better goalkeeper to replace Lloris this summer, but Mendy is really not a bad option. It will be interesting to see if a move will materialise.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all