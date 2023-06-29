As a deal for Declan Rice progresses, Arsenal may finally allow Granit Xhaka to leave this summer.

Journalist Tom Canton was speaking about the Swiss international’s future on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel.

Plenty is going on at The Emirates right now with the transfer window in full swing.

Kai Havertz was confirmed as Arsenal’s first signing of the summer.

The German international will be able to join up with his new teammates from the very start of pre-season.

Arsenal will hope that Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber follow him through the door shortly.

There’s also been a couple of departures as well.

After coming through the academy, Ainsley Maitland-Niles was released following a tough loan spell at Southampton.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pablo Mari’s loan move to Monza was also made permanent, but plenty of other players could depart shortly.

With Rice nearing a move to Arsenal, Granit Xhaka might soon be allowed to leave the club.

He’s been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga after a phenomenal campaign in Arsenal’s midfield.

Xhaka set to leave Arsenal with Rice deal close

Speaking about the £120,000-a-week midfielder’s future, Canton said: “We have to consider the fact that Granit Xhaka’s move to Bayer Leverkusen is probably going to start progressing considering [Declan] Rice’s deal has been agreed.

“I probably think that we’re going to start seeing Granit Xhaka’s move to Germany start to materialise as well.”

It shows how ambitious Arsenal are trying to be this summer that they’re willing to let Xhaka go.

The Swiss international had his best season in an Arsenal shirt last year.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

His seven goals and seven assists were the best tally of his senior career.

However, he offered so much more than just goal contributions, linking up play and being given more attacking freedom.

Kai Havertz looks set to be given the chance to step into his role next season.

However, Rice could play there too and Xhaka only being allowed to leave when Arsenal sign him suggests he could play be used in that more advanced role too.

The 30-year-old will be going out on a high should he depart before next season.