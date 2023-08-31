A Dutchman named Ryan may be about to sign for Liverpool. We’ve heard that one before.

Indeed, before there was Ryan Gravenberch, there was Ryan Babel.

The red-haired Dutch winger became a huge cult hero at Anfield during his time with the club, and he still holds a special place in his heart for Liverpool.

Babel always has his eye on the incomings and outgoings at Liverpool, and he is seemingly very excited by the prospect of Gravenberch coming to Anfield.

Indeed, the winger has posted on social media that he really hopes the Reds can get the deal for the Bayern Munich star over the line.

Babel really wants Gravenberch to sign, and he’s not the only one.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp is also said to be incredibly keen on making this deal happen. In fact, it’s said that the German thinks that the ‘enormous‘ midfielder could well be the perfect signing for the Reds before the deadline.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

It has to be said that Gravenberch would be a great addition to this Liverpool side. He’s got bags of potential and he can fill in a position that has become more and more of a problem for the Reds over the years.

It does sound as though this deal could happen as Gravenberch has now missed training with Bayern Munich as he negotiates a move to Anfield, indicating that a deal could be imminent.

Babel wants Gravenberch to sign for Liverpool, and it would appear that he may be about to get his wish.