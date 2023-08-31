Jurgen Klopp now genuinely thinks £25m player would be the perfect last minute signing for Liverpool

The biggest story of this summer has been Liverpool’s hunt for new midfielders.

Every single day there are headlines about the Reds looking to sign new midfield players, from Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo earlier this month to Wilfried Ndidi as of late.

However, throughout this whole saga, one name that, quite simply, hasn’t gone away is Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield for months at this point, but that door has been firmly shut from Bayern Munich’s end.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

However, it now looks as though Gravenberch could be available, and according to Neil Jones, writing on his Substack, Jurgen Klopp views the £25m midfielder as the perfect last-minute signing for Liverpool.

Klopp thinks that Gravenberch would be the perfect midfield addition for Liverpool, and you, quite simply, have to trust the German’s judgement.

Klopp knows his stuff when it comes to recruitment, and if he thinks that Gravenberch has what it takes to be a star for his Liverpool team, he’s probably right.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

From the outside looking in, it’s hard to agree with Klopp’s view here. After all, Gravenberch hasn’t had the best of times at Bayern Munich over the past 12 months, but, at the same time, he was an utter star at Ajax and if he can rediscover that level of form and reach the potential he showed while in Amsterdam, he could be a brilliant signing.

Of course, we’re some way away from this deal being done, but it sounds as though the Reds are going to seriously push to sign Gravenberch before the close of play tomorrow.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.