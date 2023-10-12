‘His personality’: Peter Grant says Rangers need a player who’s just like £15k-a-week Celtic star

All the talk at the start of the season was about how Rangers had strengthened their squad whilst Celtic’s had somehow gotten weaker.

Losing players like Aaron Mooy, Jota and Carl Starfelt is undeniably a blow, but Brendan Rodgers did add eight new faces to the squad this summer. And there are some that are really starting to shine.

Former Celtic star, Peter Grant, was speaking about both Rangers and Celtic’s squads and he believes that the Ibrox club are really missing personality in their dressing room.

Not only that, Grant says there is one player that Celtic have that Rangers really need to instil a bit of grit and determination into their squad.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “We looked at it in the summer and we said that Raskin and Cantwell were very good signings last season before the season finished.

“All the boys they were bringing in they were raving about them and telling them that they were going to be game changers or whatever.

“So you’re thinking that the Rangers squad is, no doubt, stronger than it was last year. Did anybody expect to lose Jota, Starfelt and Carter-Vickers? You name it we can keep going on.

“And people would say Celtic look weaker or Celtic are weaker. But they haven’t been. So it shows you there’s a mindset somewhere within the group and big personalities.

“We talk about Joe Hart and how important he is. People can be critical of his performances.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“He’s had big saves at big moments, but it’s his personality in the dressing room and I don’t really see that [at Rangers].”

Hart has been excellent for Celtic. TBR Celtic have written extensively on the qualities he brings not only on the park but off it also.

He is a leader. He galvanises the Celtic defence and against Rangers at Ibrox, he was brilliant at ensuring a makeshift backline kept their discipline as Celtic beat their rivals 1-0.

Hart’s contract expires at the end of the season. I believe Celtic should look to extend it. That’s how important he is to us. Leadership is a quality that many clubs would love to have in their team and if Hart moved on, he would leave a gaping hole in that Parkhead dressing room.

