Heurelho Gomes has backed Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison to deliver for the club next season.

Gomes was speaking on the Off The Shelf Podcast about his Brazilian compatriot.

The goalkeeper reflected on his time at the club and his relationship with defenders Michael Dawson and Ledley King.

Gomes played 135 times for Spurs across all competitions, helping the club return to the Champions League.

The 11-time Brazilian international revealed he still keeps a close eye on his old side.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Not only that, Gomes admitted he played a role in Richarlison moving to Tottenham last summer.

The £90k-a-week striker joined in a deal worth £60m but struggled to live up to expectations last season.

Gomes has backed the Brazilian forward to deliver next season and explains he didn’t have the easiest time off the pitch last season.

He’ll be thankful he had a gang of Brazilian players like Emerson Royal and Lucas Moura to help him settle into the club.

Gomes backs RIcharlison to deliver for Tottenham

Asked if Richarlison will come good for Tottenham, Gomes said: “I still believe that and you haven’t seen the proper one and he will deliver that.

“He has been through a very difficult time, probably people don’t know but I know the times he has been through and he has been very strong.

“To still play at a high level, of course he just scored the first goal, but I think he’s a great signing for you.

“He’s the type of player that wants to succeed, wants to do his best. But sometimes it’s not only about you, it’s about what’s happened outside the club as well.

“He has been through a very difficult time but he’s mentally much better now.”

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Richarlison found his shooting boots yesterday, scoring a second-half hat-trick against Lion City Sailors yesterday.

Ange Postecoglou was impressed with his work ethic and despite his lack of goals last season, that’s an aspect of his game that’s never been questioned.

Gomes will hope Richarlison can be a success at Tottenham and carry on the legacy of Brazilians succeeding in North London.

Harry Kane leaving Spurs this summer would be a disaster but would hand the 26-year-old plenty more opportunities next season.