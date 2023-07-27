Ange Postecoglou wowed by 26-year-old Spurs star’s ‘really strong work ethic’

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has praised Richarlison following his hat-trick heroics against Lion City Sailors.

Spurs came from behind to run out 5-1 winners against the Singaporean giants at the National Stadium.

Tottenham conceded after just 15 minutes as Maxime Lestienne found space to cross for Shawal Anuar.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

The 32-year-old got the better of Pedro Porro and forced the ball over Guglielmo Vicario to give his side the lead.

Tottenham bounced back on the stroke of half time as Harry Kane converted a penalty won by Pape Matar Sarr.

Postecoglou’s charges then took the lead after the interval, Richarlison tapping home on the rebound.

The 26-year-old then got his second in the 52nd minute before completing his hat-trick in injury time.

Giovani Lo Celso, who looks increasingly likely to stay, also helped himself to a goal midway through the second half.

‘A lot of what he does doesn’t get seen’

Richarlison scored only three goals for Spurs last season after his big-money move from Everton last summer.

However, it looks like he’s on the right track, and it’ll be exciting to see how he continues to fare under Postecoglou.

The Australian spoke about Richarlison to football.london when asked how he compares to Harry Kane.

Postecoglou went on to say that “people dismiss” how hard the Selecao star works for the team.

“Richy is also a presence in the box in a different way so I think they’ve both got the right kind of qualities to play in that area,” he said.

“And I think with Richy he can also play wide and as a second striker, mainly because he’s got, and I think people dismiss it a bit, a really strong work ethic.

“He works hard for the team and a lot of what he does doesn’t get seen.

“His pressing, his runs sometimes he doesn’t get the ball but he’s always making those runs and he’s a constant nuisance for defenders.

“So he can play a couple of positions for sure.”

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Our view

It’s great to see Spurs moving up the gears and delivering impressive displays full of positives.

Admittedly, there are still errors to iron out, namely at the back, but Postecoglou is on the case.

Richarlison had a difficult maiden season at Spurs, but then again, the whole team wasn’t firing on all cylinders.

It’ll be exciting to see how he fares next term, but it really does look like the team is going in the right direction.