‘He’s insane’: Manager says £70m Liverpool target is ‘so underrated’ by world football right now

Brighton’s Karou Mitoma is definitely one of the standout performers in the Premier League on a weekly basis right now.

Mitoma joined the Seagulls for a nominal fee and has since gone on to become one of the most consistent players in the entire league.

His performances have drawn the attention of clubs like Liverpool, who are looking for a long-term Mo Salah replacement in the next few windows.

And speaking about Mitoma, his current manager, Roberto de Zerbi, believes the world doesn’t realise how good he is.

De Zerbi says Karou Mitoma is an ‘insane’ talent

Speaking before this weekend’s game, in quotes provided by Fabrizio Romano, De Zerbi had high praise for Mitoma.

“I have no words left for Mitoma. He’s really underrated but trust me, he’s so so underrated. The world of football hasn’t understood the value of Mitoma. He can be an incredible player for any manager, not just for me. He’s insane,” De Zerbi said.

Mitoma has won plaudits plenty of times over the last 12 months thanks to his efforts in Brighton.

Indeed, Leroy Rosenior has been quoted as suggesting every club in the land would like to sign Mitoma if they got the chance.

Liverpool would love to get their hands on Brighton’s star

Replacing Mo Salah is going to be no easy task for the Reds. We are talking about one of the best players to ever do it in England and in a way, there is no way of replacing him.

However, if the Reds want to bring someone in who ticks boxes and can at least give it a good go, then Karou Mitoma is that man.

The Japanese star has been absolutely outstanding in blue and white and he’d be a player the Liverpool fans would take to instantly.

Under Jurgen Klopp, he would slot right in with his ability to press and break at pace. At around £70m, he’ll be expensive. But in the end, probably worth it as well.