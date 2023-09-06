Brighton’s remarkable start to this Premier League season continued at the weekend with a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

The Seagulls were flying against the Tyneside club at the weekend, and, as ever, the usual suspects made the headlines.

Indeed, the likes of Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Pervis Estupinan all earned plaudits, while, once again, reported Tottenham target Kaoru Mitoma looked like a star.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Leroy Rosenior highlighted a couple of Brighton players for praise – Mitoma and Ferguson, claiming that everybody in the Premier League now wants to sign these two.

Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Everyone wants Mitoma

Rosenior gave his verdict on the Brighton stars.

“You know what, I’m thinking about all of your players. Everybody wants their players. Everybody wants Ferguson, everybody wants Mitoma. Mitoma is just outstanding and when you look at the quality of players they have, they’re still underestimated Brighton,” Rosenior said.

Keep them

Brighton will get many approaches for their star players over the next year or so, but this time around they need to stand firm.

Indeed, while they had to buckle on the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, Brighton’s remarkable net spend should now allow them to stand a bit more firm on selling the likes of Ferguson and Mitoma, and if they can keep these two at the club for a few more years, they could achieve something remarkable.

Don’t be shocked if Brighton start to stand up to the Premier League’s big boys and make a real assault on the top four in the coming years.