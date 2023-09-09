Liverpool may need to bring in some attacking reinforcements over the next 12 months.

Indeed, as Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, the Reds do need to think about life at Anfield post-Salah.

Luckily for the Reds, there are plenty of talented wide players on the market at the moment, and according to 90Min, Liverpool are looking at one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League right now.

Indeed, according to this report, Kaoru Mitoma is apparently on the Merseyside club’s radar, and that’s very exciting to say the least.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Mitoma has been ripping the Premier League to shreds over the past 12 months, and while he’s not a Salah-esque player, he’d still be a great addition to this Liverpool attacker.

With a top speed of 34.02 km/h, Mitoma is actually slightly faster than Salah, and while he doesn’t have that cutting edge in front of goal in the same way the Egyptian does, he still knows where the back of the net is.

Of course, getting this deal done won’t be easy. As 90Min say, Brighton are hopeful that Mitoma will sign a new deal with the Seagulls, and as the likes of Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella have shown, Brighton don’t let their top stars leave easily.

Whether or not Liverpool advance their interest in Mitoma any further remains to be seen, but the Japanese star is certainly good enough to play for one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.