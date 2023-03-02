Ally McCoist blown away Arsenal target Declan Rice, thinks he's 'incredible'











Ally McCoist has now said that West Ham United captain and Arsenal target Declan Rice is one of the world’s best young players.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (2/3 9:54am), McCoist was discussing Rice after West Ham’s FA Cup exit last night.

David Moyes selected a strong side to go to Old Trafford that included the likes of Rice, Lucas Paqueta and goalscorer Said Benrahma.

With 15 minutes left, the Hammers were on their way to the quarter-finals, before Manchester United rallied.

Nayef Aguerd own goal looked set to take the tie to extra-time, before the hosts scored twice in injury time.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

It was a disappointing end to a game that could have sparked some much-needed confidence in the West Ham squad.

McCoist went on to say that he wants to see more goals from Arsenal target Declan Rice.

The midfielder scored at the weekend, but it was only his second league goal this season.

That won’t stop the Gunners from pursuing the 24-year-old in the summer.

McCoist raves about Arsenal target Declan Rice

Speaking on TalkSPORT about the England international, McCoist admitted he wanted to see Rice score more goals.

“I need more goals off him, yes, definitely need more goals, but I would take it a step further,” McCoist said.

“I saw him at Anfield when Liverpool beat them, and I thought he was the best player on the park by a mile.

“I think Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are arguably two of the best young midfield talents in the world. I think the two of them are fantastic.

“But I do need more goals from Declan, that goes without saying.

“In the current market, you’ve got to be looking at £80m, £90m haven’t you? He’s incredible.”

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal are likely to face plenty of competition to sign Rice if West Ham do decide to sell in the summer.

They may be hoping that current under-18s coach Jack Wilshere can convince his former teammate to switch the London Stadium for The Emirates.

Rice would be competing with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey for minutes if he did join the Gunners.

They’ve scored three and goals respectively this season, and so Rice’s current output won’t worry his prospective new side.

McCoist’s valuation of Rice at £90m may be a slight concern for Arsenal.

If a bidding war breaks out, it could really test their resolve.

