Robbie Fowler has been seriously impressed by Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane during the international break for England.

Fowler was writing in his column for the Mirror ahead of England’s qualifier against Ukraine.

Harry Kane has established himself as one of England’s greatest ever players this week.

The 29-year-old broke Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record with a penalty against Italy.

He then had to play a slightly different role when Luke Shaw was sent off in the second-half.

The hosts were all over England, but the Three Lions held on for an important three points.

Kane will hope he doesn’t have to play as deep for England today, but Fowler has praised his all-round game.

Tottenham’s record goalscorer has always been more than just a poacher for club and country.

He’s part of the most lethal combination in Premier League history alongside Son Heung-min.

The pair have assisted each other on plenty of occasions, and Kane’s passing range is elite.

Fowler praises England star Kane’s all-round game

Speaking about the 29-year-old after his record-breaking Italy goal, Fowler said: “He’s evolved as a striker just as the modern game has changed beyond recognition.

“You saw in Naples on Thursday night that Kane is still a true goalscorer. That penalty took a certain mentality only the greatest have, and you could tell how much it meant to him.

“Yet he did so many jobs in the second half, when a leader needed to stand up and inspire the young players in Gareth Southgate’s team, that he went way beyond a centre forward’s remit.

“He was creative, defended superbly, held the ball magnificently, and, well, let’s call it for what it was: showed ‘professionalism’ when England needed to waste time with 10 men towards the end.”

Kane’s impressive skill set is likely to extend his career beyond that of the average centre-forward.

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed he could play until he’s 40, and his previous injury issues have certainly disappeared in recent campaigns.

Fowler isn’t the only person impressed with Kane’s recent performances for England.

Even Arsenal rival Bukayo Saka was praising the England captain after his goal against Italy.

He’ll be hoping to extend his lead at the top of the scoring charts tonight against Ukraine.

