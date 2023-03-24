Bukayo Saka reacts after Harry Kane broke England record last night











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has had his say on Harry Kane after the Tottenham Hotspur star became England’s leading goalscorer of all time last night.

Kane and Saka both started the game against Italy in Naples yesterday. The Three Lions were looking for revenge after what happened in the final of the Euros in 2021, and they got the job done.

Goals from Declan Rice and Kane sealed a 2-1 win for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Photo by Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Wayne Rooney was England’s leading goalscorer for a while, but it was clear to everyone that Kane would break it one day. The Tottenham man did just that last night.

The Three Lions were excellent in the first half.

Rice gave them the lead in the 13th minute and Kane doubled that just before the half-time break. Mateo Retegui pulled one back for the hosts, but it wasn’t enough to get back in the game.

Kane received a huge ovation from his teammates when he walked into the dressing room after the game in Naples last night. Everyone was delighted for him, and he has been receiving a ton of love on social media as well.

Saka, who plays for Tottenham’s fierce North London rivals Arsenal, reacted to Kane’s achievement by using just one word – ‘special!”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

TBR View:

Kane has been incredible yet again this season, but Tottenham need him now more than ever.

Antonio Conte has left Spurs in a mess following his furious outburst after their game against Southampton last weekend. He is now set to face the sack, and nobody knows who will replace him at Spurs at the moment.

Irrespective of who comes in, Tottenham need to get their act together to avoid dropping out of the top four. Even though they’ve had an awful campaign, they are in with a great chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season, which is a big boost.

Kane will once again have to be the man to deliver the goods for Spurs. If he continues firing up front, Tottenham’s terrible season may well end on a positive note.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

