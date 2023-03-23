Gabriel Agbonlahor claims Tottenham star Harry Kane will be playing until he’s 40











TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will be playing until he’s over 40-years-old.

Kane is showing no signs of slowing down after yet another standout campaign at Tottenham.

The England captain will turn 30 this summer, but he has bagged an impressive total of 21 goals in the Premier League this season.

He’s on course to hit similar figures to what he managed during his peak scoring years under Mauricio Pochettino.

With Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record in sight, Agbonlahor has told TalkSPORT that he doesn’t think Kane will stop after hitting the landmark.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Agbonlahor says Kane will play until he’s 40

Speaking on the radio station on Thursday, Agbonlahor claims that Kane’s season is going slightly under the radar.

And while the former Aston Villa striker believes he will want to leave Spurs this summer, he says that Kane will probably play into his 40s.

“Isn’t that 21 Premier League goals? It’s unbelievable,” he said.

“I think Harry Kane’s just quietly going about his business and he knows that if he’s got the choice to move in the summer, he will move – whether it’s Man United or Bayern Munich, he will go.

“But I just see him as a player who will play until late as well, he’s not playing until 34 or 35. I think he’s playing [until] 38, 39 or 40s, Harry Kane.

“He’s going to want to break Shearer’s record and add on 40. He’s not going to want to stop. He’ll want to make it a record that’s going to take another 20-years to beat.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kane’s style certainly suggests that he could play at the top level for longer than most as he often relies on his mental attributes, rather than physical.

The Spurs talisman has never possessed explosive pace, nor has he ever relied on his athleticism. Kane’s style is built around his ability to play the game one step ahead of the opposition’s defence.

Spurs fans probably wouldn’t be against Agbonlahor’s prediction coming true, as long as he remains in north London during that time.

