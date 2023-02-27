'He's come on': 25-year-old Arsenal player has improved so much, Arteta is impressed - journalist











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been really impressed by how much Gabriel Magalhaes has improved recently.

That’s according to journalist Charles Watts, who was speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of Arsenal game against Everton.

The centre-back is the only outfield player to have not yet missed a minute of Premier League action.

Mikel Arteta can always rely on the Brazilian defender who has been fantastic since the World Cup.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Alongside William Saliba, he’s formed one of the most formidable defensive partnerships in the league.

At 25, Gabriel still has plenty of time to continue improving under Arteta at Arsenal.

However, he’s also one of the most experienced members of a very young squad.

Watts now believes that his leadership skills have also really improved in recent months.

If Arsenal are going to achieve an unlikely title victory, Gabriel’s form is going to be essential to that success.

Arteta impressed with Arsenal star Gabriel’s improvement

Charles Watts spoke about the 25-year-old defender and the impact he’s having behind-the-scenes at Arsenal.

“You speak to people [at the club] and speak to Mikel Arteta, whenever you talk about Gabriel, he talks about not just what he’s doing on the pitch, but what he’s doing behind-the-scenes,” Watts said.

“He’s come on, how much of a leader he’s become at London Colney, how he’s really mastered the English language, he worked really hard to do that.

“That’s helped him become this leader-type figure at Arsenal. He’s still so young as well, there’s still so much to come from Gabriel, he’s been a wonderful signing.

“He’s getting better and better, he looks so perfectly adapted to playing in Premier League now, and he’s got those leadership skills as well.

“I wouldn’t put it past Gabriel at some point down the line, seeing him wear the armband playing at times.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

“There’s definitely leadership material when it comes to Gabriel.”

Watts clarified that he doesn’t expect current captain Martin Odegaard to be going anywhere.

However, to be able to include the defender in the leadership group will only benefit the Gunners going forward.

It’s a massive compliment that Arteta believes Gabriel has improved so much during his time at Arsenal.

It’s clear to see from his performances that he’s on another level right now.

Tony Cascarino has suggested that his performances are really going under-the-radar.

They won’t be for much longer if Arsenal continue their brilliant form at the top of the table.

