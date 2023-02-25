William Saliba says he just 'loves' playing with £23m Arsenal player this season











William Saliba has been discussing all things Arsenal and has sung the praises of his fellow defender, Gabriel Magalhaes.So

The French defender has formed an excellent partnership with Gabriel this season. The duo have become a pillar of consistency for the Gunners as they chase the Premier League title.

Of course, Saliba’s form in general has been a huge boost for Arsenal. The £27m signing has been like a new player after returning from his loan spells this summer. Saliba is now a key player and, arguably, Mikel Arteta’s main man at centre-back.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

But Saliba has been praising his fellow centre-half Gabriel, telling Sky Sports he loves playing alongside the Brazilian.

“Of course we are friends. We are happy to play together. We speak French so that’s easy. I love to play with him. He’s a really good player and a good leader as well. So yeah, I enjoy every game with him,” Saliba said.

Saliba and Gabriel will be hoping to help Arsenal to another win today when they take on Leicester. The Gunners had the perfect week last week, with City dropping points and Arsenal winning in dramatic fashion at Aston Villa.

TBR’s View: Saliba and Gabriel forming quite the partnership

Arsenal’s history is built on solid defences and Gabriel and Saliba are really developing a good relationship now.

The pair are integral for Mikel Arteta and it’s vital that both remain fit and in form between now and the end of the season.

And injury to either – or a three game suspension – could prove costly. Clearly, Saliba is loving playing alongside Gabriel and they do seem to compliment each other very well.

If Arsenal do end up winning the league, then Gabriel and Saliba’s partnership will end up being key.