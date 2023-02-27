Cascarino says many don't realise how good Gabriel is for Arsenal











Tony Cascarino has told The Times that he is not sure many have realised just how good Gabriel Magalhaes has been for Arsenal this season, claiming that he is already part of the best centre-back partnership in the Premier League with William Saliba.

Mikel Arteta’s men boast the second-best defensive record in the top-flight this term. And only Newcastle United have kept more clean sheets than the Gunners.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal’s entire backline deserves enormous credit. But it is Gabriel who has been out on the pitch for every minute so far.

Cascarino praises Gabriel after Arsenal win

His partnership with Saliba has been outstanding all season. It is remarkable to think now that the pair had not played together before this campaign.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Saliba has received a lot of the plaudits having been a fan favourite long before making his debut. But with that, Cascarino believes that Gabriel has not got the praise he deserves.

“In all the excitement about William Saliba’s performances for Arsenal this season, I think people have not given enough credit to his central defensive partner Gabriel. The Brazilian is the only outfield player to have played every minute of Arsenal’s league matches so far and I think he has thrived alongside Saliba,” he told The Times.

“The task of being the senior partner to a guy who is an outstanding talent but is only 21 has really brought a new maturity to Gabriel’s game. The way Arsenal play, swarming forward to smother opponents, means the defenders often have to defend big areas when opponents do get past their press.

“But Gabriel and Saliba have been great at this, which is especially impressive given centre halves usually reach their peak later in their careers; they are already the best duo in the league.”

Arsenal have foundations in place to remain around the summit for years to come

As Cascarino notes, what is so exciting for Arsenal is that so many players are some way short of what should be their peaks.

Of the eight players who have started at least 20 Premier League games this season, only one is older than 25. That is unbelievable when you consider what Arsenal have done this term.

Gabriel and Saliba carry themselves like players who have hundreds of top-flight games under their belts already. And yet, neither is probably anywhere near the level they could reach.

Arsenal fans will argue that they have been well aware of just how good Gabriel has been. It says a lot that both Ben White and Saliba have been so good alongside him.

And whatever happens in the remaining months of this season, Arsenal have the foundations in place which will allow them to challenge near the top of the table for years to come.