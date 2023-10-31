‘He’s clever’: Tam McManus says 24-year-old striker is good enough to sign for Celtic or Rangers

With the January transfer window coming fast, the Celtic fans will be looking for Brendan Rodgers to get active and strengthen key areas of the first-team.

One of those areas is in the striking department. With Celtic relying heavily on Kyogo Furuhashi to get the goals, the general feeling on his backup, Hyeongyu Oh, is that the jury is still very much out on the South Korean international whom Jurgen Klinsmann really rates.

But Tam McManus has shared his thoughts on a striker who is currently in the SPFL that he believes is good enough to play for either Celtic or Rangers.

McManus said [PLZ Soccer], “I think he’s a good player. A really good player. A good striker.

“Celtic, Rangers, I think he’s that level. I think he could go in there and contribute to Celtic and Rangers.

“I’m not trying to sell him. But I think Aberdeen will struggle to hold on to him because he’s still scoring goals in a team that’s pretty poor at the minute and inconsistent.

“He gets all types of goals and he can run behind and he’s clever.”

Is Bojan Miovski good enough for Celtic?

Let’s get down to the simple numbers first. Firstly, Miovski is an international striker with 17 caps for North Macedonia. He has two goals to his name so far for his country.

In his career so far, Miovski has scored 54 goals in 160 appearances and he’s also created 26. However, focusing on Aberdeen the 24-year-old has netted 27 goals in 58 appearances and has created six.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, a Celtic striker is also judged on how they do in Europe and Miovski has scored four goals in five appearances spread over the Europa League qualifying rounds and the current Europa Conference League campaign. [Transfermarkt]

Standing at 6ft 2″, Miovski would offer Celtic a different option, just as Oh does, but the question is this. Is he any better than Oh? Would the Korean striker’s goal return be as good for Celtic if he got as many minutes on the pitch as Miovski?

The Macedonian cost Aberdeen just £535k last season, how much would Barry Robson be looking for for him if Celtic did come calling?

The problem for me is this. I’ve asked many questions about Miovski. A good striker wouldn’t raise these questions. Miovski may well be good for Aberdeen but for Celtic, and Rangers for that matter, I don’t think he’s good enough.

