‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano says £32m player is signing for Aston Villa

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is set to sign for Aston Villa.

Romano provided an update on social media about the French international’s future on Wednesday afternoon.

Aston Villa have already done some fantastic business in the transfer market this summer.

Moussa Diaby broke their transfer record but immediately looks at home in the Premier League.

Spanish defender Pau Torres has slotted straight into Villa’s back line while Youri Tielemans is a very useful option in midfield.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, injuries have forced Emery to act in the final days of the transfer window.

He lost Emi Buendia to a serious injury after a productive pre-season and brought in Nicolo Zaniolo as his replacement.

Tyrone Mings joined him on the treatment table after Villa’s opening game of the season against Newcastle.

Fabrizio Romano has now shared that his replacement at Villa looks set to be Clement Lenglet.

Originally signed by Barcelona for £32m, he’s now about to join a second Premier League side in as many years.

Posting on social media, Romano said: “Clement Lenglet to Aston Villa, here we go! Agreement reached on loan deal as Lenglet will travel later today.

“Negotiations revealed yesterday now set to be sealed, waiting for documents to be signed. Player already agreed.”

There was talk earlier in the summer that he may return to Tottenham this season.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to revolutionise his defence with plenty of centre-backs surplus to requirements.

One of those players was Eric Dier who was also touted as a potential option for Villa.

However, as Romano suggests, it’s Clement Lenglet who will be heading to Villa Park this summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It would be a surprise if he was drafted straight into the starting line-up.

Ezri Konsa has started the season very well, while Torres and Diego Carlos are fighting to partner him.

Lenglet can play at centre-back or on the left and given Villa’s Europa Conference League campaign, the club do need some additional depth.