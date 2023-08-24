‘Wouldn’t surprise me’: Journalist says Tottenham want to sign £32m player for less than £5m now

Clement Lenglet left Tottenham months ago at this point, but reports of the Frenchman returning to Spurs just won’t stop.

Indeed, Lenglet continues to be constantly linked with Tottenham, and according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, this is a deal that is still worth keeping an eye out for.

However, while Lenglet has been linked, Jacobs says that Spurs will only do this for the right price.

Lenglet may have cost Barcelona £32m a few years ago, but now, Tottenham think that he’s worth less than £5m.

Spurs want Lenglet on the cheap

Jacobs shared what he knows about the Barcelona defender.

“Lenglet is the safe pair of hands, but we have to figure out whether Postecoglou thinks he’s the right kind of fit. Barcelona’s perspective is that they want a fee and from Tottenham’s position they feel it should be quite a low number, perhaps even under £5m, it was almost easier to do Lenglet when it was a loan, but now, Barca are being a bit more aggressive at the end of the window. It wouldn’t surprise me if Tottenham balance a few other options and come back for Lenglet in the final days of the window,” Jacobs said.

Good deal

Lenglet isn’t the best player in the world, there’s no doubt about that, but at £5m, he’d be a very decent signing.

Let’s not forget, this is a player with Champions League and international experience, he’s a solid depth option even if he has declined recently.

We’re not going to say that this is a deal Tottenham have to do or that Ange Postecoglou should be banging Daniel Levy’s door down to ask for this signing, but if this move is indeed doable for such a small fee, it’s one he north London club would be wise to consider.