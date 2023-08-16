For the second season in a row, Aston Villa have been affected by an early injury to a key defender.

This time last year, Diego Carlos was ruled out for the season after picking up a knee injury, and, sadly, it looks like Tyrone Mings has suffered the same fate this season.

Fortunately for Villa, the transfer window is still open and they will be able to go out and replace Mings should they need to.

Villa have been linked with a number of centre-backs in recent times, but speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has suggested that Eric Dier could now emerge as a target for the Villans after he was left out of the Tottenham squad at the weekend.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dier could be Villa-bound

Bailey shared his verdict on the £4m Tottenham player.

“They are big players, they both would’ve played 20 games this season. In terms of Mings, I think they will go into the central defender market now, maybe a loan somewhere. I was thinking there, maybe Eric Dier could be an option there, It wouldn’t surprise me. Villa were looking at Aymeric Laporte before Pau Torres. Do they go down that route again? For Laporte or even Dier,” Bailey said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Good replacement

Say what you will about Eric Dier, he’d be a great replacement for Tyrone Mings in this Villa side.

Yes, he’s not the most glamourous player in the world, but he is a leader and he is a no-nonsense defender.

Mings would likely have been phased out this season to accommodate for the arrival of Pau Torres in any case, so having Dier in as a depth option really wouldn’t be a bad shout.

Keep an eye on this one as Dier needs a move and Villa need a centre-back.