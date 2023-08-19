Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United were very keen to sign Elye Wahi this summer, but it looks like he’s about to join RC Lens in the coming days.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on X, who revealed just a few moments ago that the talented Montpellier striker has agreed to join the Ligue 1 side this summer.

Tottenham and West Ham target Elye Wahi is joining RC Lens

Elye Wahi has been a wanted man since the window opened two months ago, and Tottenham and West Ham were just two of many clubs keen to sign him.

The talented 20-year-old striker had an amazing season last time out. He scored 19 goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances, which is an outstanding return for some so young.

Just last week, after it became clear that Harry Kane was leaving Tottenham, Foot Mercato revealed that Spurs were very keen to sign Wahi.

The same outlet then claimed this week that the striker wants to sign for West Ham United.

Now, however, it looks like he has snubbed both London clubs to stay in France and join Lens.

Romano just tweeted: “Elye Wahi to RC Lens, here we go! Deal in place for €35m (£30m) package as reported by French sources — it’s done between clubs!”

“RC Lens: Personal terms agreed on five-year deal with medical tests booked later today. Several clubs wanted Wahi but he’ll play UCL football at Lens.”

TBR View:

It’s now back to square one for both Tottenham and West Ham.

Both clubs need a new striker having parted ways with Harry Kane and Gianluca Scamacca respectively, and they’re both running out of time.

There are less than two weeks left in the transfer window, and if David Moyes and Ange Postecoglou really want to bring in a new striker, they need to move fast.

Sadly for both clubs, the talented Wahi will no longer be an option.