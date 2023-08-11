Spurs to ‘quickly and concretely’ move for ‘one of the best young strikers in Europe’

Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in a position where they might lose their star striker ahead of the new season.

Transfer speculation linking Harry Kane with a move away from Spurs has been raging over the course of the day.

There have been many twists and turns in the tale, but as things stand, a move to Bayern Munich seems likely.

The latest update on the state of play suggests the Bundesliga giants will renegotiate personal terms with Kane.

They’re confident that they can get the deal for the Spurs star over the line, according to BILD’s Christian Falk.

With that in mind, Tottenham will need to bring in a suitable replacement quickly.

Now, a report from France has claimed that Spurs will quickly turn their attentions to Montpellier’s Elye Wahi.

Foot Mercato claim that Tottenham are “very keen” on the 20-year-old, who scored 19 Ligue 1 goals last term.

In fact, it’s stated that Spurs could ‘quickly and concretely move’ for Wahi.

As a further boost to Tottenham, the player himself apparently wants to leave his club this summer if he can.

Chelsea have also been linked with Wahi, but they don’t seem to have progressed beyond their first bid.

They apparently offered £24million, which Montpellier deemed insufficient. They apparently want £26million.

Our view

Tottenham have found themselves in a difficult position, with Kane potentially leaving as the new season gets under way.

As far as replacements go, Wahi certainly has the talent to become a star, and has considerable experience despite his age.

He has made 91 competitive senior appearances for his club, registering a very impressive 32 goals and nine assists.

Pascal Gastien recently said of Wahi, as per JF: “I think he’s one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 at his age.”

Likewise, Tim Steidten of West Ham reportedly sees him as ‘one of the best young strikers in Europe’.

And at just £26million, Wahi is very affordable for Spurs. He could be an option whether Kane stays or goes.