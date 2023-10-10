‘He wants to keep me’: Manager is now hoping to sign 20-year-old on permanent deal from Celtic

Celtic have no less than ten players on loan from the club this season. It’s a huge number and there is no doubt some of these names will be surplus to requirements.

Guys like Yosuke Ideguchi and Sead Hakabanovic are two players that will, in my opinion, have no part to play at Celtic in the near future.

But there are a plethora of youngsters on loan that will. Ben Summers, Bosun Lawal and Ben McPherson are three that are rated very highly by the club and could, hopefully, break into the Celtic first-team.

However, there is one that may find it that little bit more challenging. Young Celtic striker, Johnny Kenny, is currently on loan at Shamrock Rovers and seems to be impressing during his loan spell.

The 20-year-old has told how his current manager really wants to take him on permanently but Kenny has hopes of returning to Celtic to try and impress Brendan Rodgers.

Kenny said, “He [Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley] wants to keep me and reckons that’s best for my development, so we’ll just see what Celtic think.

“I think I want to go back myself, get as fit as possible, get ready, get in training and hopefully impress the new manager.

“When I was there it was Ange [Postecoglou], and Brendan [Rodgers] is there now so I just want to get in and try to impress him.”

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Does Johnny Kenny have a Celtic future?

My instincts are telling me no, but after what we have seen Liam Scales do, who knows what can happen in football?

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

But with Kyogo Furuhashi and Hyeongyu Oh the two main strikers at the club, and Celtic rumoured to be looking for another, Kenny will find it increasingly difficult to break into the matchday squad, never mind the first team.

I just can’t help but think that if Kenny was at Celtic right now, then an opportunity would have presented itself for him this season.

At just 20, the young Irishman still has plenty of time to develop into a very good striker. Unfortunately, I just don’t believe that he will do that at Celtic.

In other news, ‘Raving about him’: Tam McManus shares what he’s heard from Greece national coach about £3.5m Celtic man