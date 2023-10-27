‘He played incredible’: Jurgen Klopp blown away after 24-year-old Liverpool player’s display vs Toulouse

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Darwin Nunez for his performance against Toulouse last night.

The Uruguay international looks like he has finally settled into life in England. He is looking much better than he did last season, and he managed to score again yesterday. Liverpool manager Klopp was delighted with his performance.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica last year for an eye-watering £85 million (Sky Sports).

The 24-year-old was viewed as Jurgen Klopp‘s answer to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City signing Erling Haaland, but the two strikers had very different seasons.

Haaland broke all sorts of records and led City to the treble, while Nunez, despite scoring 15 goals in all competitions, came under a ton of criticism.

This season, however, Nunez looks like a completely different player. He still has his bad moments, like the ‘laughable’ miss against Toulouse last night, but he looks much more dangerous than he did last term.

After his performance in the Europa League last night, Klopp raved bout him in his press conference.

He said, as per Liverpoolfc.com: “He played incredible. Honestly, in this moment, I couldn’t care less that he hits the post in that moment because everything before was super-convincing, was absolutely clear. How he took the defender away, how he passed the goalie, it was a perfect situation.

“He played really good. The goal he scored, the situations he was involved in, dropping into midfield, staying on the ball, all these kind of things. There were a lot of good things and he’s in a good moment and that’s for us obviously important.

“Really pleased for him with the performance. Yes, it’s a bit of slapstick that the ball doesn’t go in and then Ryan finished it off, that is cool. I said it before the game, he’s a happy boy or man in the moment and you can see that every day. And now we have to make sure that it stays like that.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nunez could score more than 20 goals this season

If a player comes from the Portuguese league to England and manages to score 15 goals in his first-ever season here, you’d imagine he would get some praise.

However, Nunez was constantly criticised for his performances last season. Some of them were definitely warranted, but he deserved to be given time to settle in.

This season, the Uruguay international has already scored five goals in just six starts. There are still over 35 games left in all competitions this term, and we really think he could break the 20-goal mark.

If that happens, there’s every chance Liverpool could go all the way in the Premier League title race.