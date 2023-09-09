Darwin Nunez is a polarising figure in world football right now.

The Uruguayan is truly a marmite player, some love him and believe he’s just a couple of steps away from being one of the world’s best footballers, while others believe he’s a clumsy, wasteful striker who cost Liverpool way too much money.

We veer more towards the first camp, but one man who isn’t Nunez’s biggest fan is Jay Bothroyd.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, the former England striker stated that he doesn’t think Nunez has done enough for Liverpool to justify his massive pricetag.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nunez not done enough

Bothroyd gave his verdict on the Liverpool star.

“For me he’s between a C and a D. When he has played he’s played the majority of games on the left, and when he has played as a striker I don’t think he’s played well. We spoke about missing chances, and he’s missed loads of chances. I know pricetags, at £80m, I’m expecting him to come in and score goals, but he hasn’t done it in the Premier League yet. He has to really work on his composure as a striker,” Bothroyd said.

Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Warming up

Nunez probably hasn’t done enough for Liverpool in terms of a goal return after an £80m transfer, but it has to be said that he’s warming up nicely now.

Indeed, his two goals against Newcastle two weeks ago felt like a real turning point, and he followed that up with another goal against Aston Villa.

It’s hard to argue that Nunez has done enough so far, but he is suddenly starting to move in the right direction.

Nunez could still end up justifying his huge pricetag at Anfield.