Stan Collymore believes that Declan Rice needs to forget about joining Arsenal if Manchester City make a move for the 24-year-old this summer.

Collymore was speaking in his Sunday People column (14/5; page 54) about the future of the West Ham captain as it appears, from the outside, increasingly likely that the England international will leave at the end of the season.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Declan Rice has continued to develop into a world-class player. He was absolutely sensational in the Hammers’ win over Manchester United – with Erik ten Hag reportedly left in awe of Rice’s display.

Collymore urges Declan Rice to snub Arsenal for Manchester City

Of course, it appears that Arsenal are in the driving seat to sign him. A report from FootballTransfers has suggested that Arsenal have now spoken with West Ham about a possible fee for Rice.

However, Collymore has his doubts about Arsenal. He suggested that he does not see Mikel Arteta’s men really kicking on from what they have done this season.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And with that, the pundit claimed that Rice faces a simple choice if Pep Guardiola comes calling.

“If Manchester City come for Declan Rice this summer then he has to go there,” he told the Sunday People.

“Forget Arsenal, forget Chelsea, forget Manchester United. And forget the way things have worked out for Kalvin Phillips at the Etihad, too.

“No player in his right mind would turn City down in the next couple of seasons and for as long as Pep Guardiola remains there.”

Obviously, it probably is the safer move to head to the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City have been a powerhouse of world football for a number of years now. They have not finished outside the top two in the Premier League since Guardiola’s first season in charge.

Arsenal do appear to have serious potential. They have such a young squad. And they have pushed the Cityzens all the way this term.

But they cannot even think about standing still for a second. Newcastle, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are going to be better next year. And Tottenham will hope to join them.

Signing Rice will be a step in the right direction for Arsenal. But Collymore is probably right that the Gunners are facing a crucial window that could decide how the next few years look at the Emirates.